In straw poll after straw poll among members of the United Nations Security Council to choose the organization’s next leader, one name keeps emerging ahead of all others: Costa Rican diplomat Rebeca Grynspan.

If Grynspan, 70, beats out the other candidates, the current head of the UN’s top trade body would become the world’s first woman and the first Jewish person to hold the post of UN secretary-general.

But as the December 31 deadline to pick UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ successor rapidly approaches, Grynspan continues to struggle to convert her frontrunner status into a win, because of at least one veto against her candidature.

With secret ballots, geopolitical rivalries and multiple – eight in all – candidates vying for the world’s top diplomatic job, there is no public confirmation of just which of the five permanent members of the Security Council are opposed to Grynspan’s election.

Yet her background as a UN insider, and her work on Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory and Russia’s war on Ukraine, mean that Grynspan carries baggage that she will need to overcome in order to win the support of the world’s most powerful nations, say analysts. And she’ll need to win over one leader above all, who has demonstrated his desire to dismantle the very UN Grynspan hopes to lead: United States President Donald Trump.

What Grynspan does have in her favor, she says, is a proven track record in diplomacy and a willingness to take risks, both personally and on behalf of the organization.

“The UN must become less risk-averse. Its biggest risk today is the risk of not trying,” she told Al Jazeera. “I have listened to people who need the UN but increasingly doubt it can act. They want leadership willing to take risks for peace.”

The current chief of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the former vice president of Costa Rica acknowledged that diplomatic negotiations don’t always work – at least at first. But that, she argued, only makes the UN chief’s job that much more important.

“Any mediator knows that 10 ideas may fail before the 11th succeeds,” she said. “Few governments can afford the political cost of so many rejections. The secretary-general can.”

Grynspan is no stranger to the “first” label. She became UNCTAD’s first woman secretary-general when she was appointed to the role in 2021. She took on its reins, promising post-COVID economic recovery, supporting digital transitions, and aligning with UN goals on climate change.

But before this post, Grynspan held a long career in Latin American politics and international diplomacy, including as second vice president of Costa Rica from 1994 to 1998.

An economist by trade, her various government ministerial positions included at one time being deputy finance minister, where she played a key role in the country’s debt crisis in the eighties.

After years of government experience, she took on roles beyond Costa Rica. In 2014, she was appointed as the secretary-general of the Ibero-American Conference by the bloc’s 22 nations spanning Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. She has also held leading roles within the UN Development Program (UNDP), as well as the UN Commission for the Reconstruction of Haiti.

In her bid for UN secretary-general, Grynspan has laid out her vision of reform of the international body, and says she would push for the UN to take a more active role in negotiations to end wars.

“To defend the United Nations today is to have the courage to change it. No organization after 80 years can say, we don’t have to change anything,” the frontrunner said to Al Jazeera.

“The UN has to embrace reform, not be defensive about reform.”

As head of UNCTAD, Grynspan has spearheaded the organization’s work on global trade, debt, and economic inequality.

She is widely credited with having played an important role in the UN’s Black Sea Grain Initiative, which facilitated Ukrainian agricultural exports through the Black Sea during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. She negotiated that deal between the warring parties while undergoing breast cancer treatment.

“Making the agreements work meant bringing others to the table,” Grynspan recalled. “Banks would not clear payments, insurers would not cover vessels and shipping companies hesitated. We brought them into the effort.”

According to UNCTAD, the UN and Turkey-brokered initiative in 2022 exported 32 million tons of grain and lowered global food prices by 22 percent, before Russia withdrew from the deal a year later.

What made the deal work for a year before it collapsed, Grynspan said, was helping Russia and Ukraine understand that they did not have to agree about the war itself to make the grain agreement possible.

That’s the approach she says she will bring to the Security Council if she wins its top spot.

“If wars do not wait for ideal conditions, neither should diplomacy,” she said.

Grynspan’s previous criticisms of Russia’s withdrawal from the deal, however, could mean Moscow may veto her bid, Richard Gowan, program director of global issues and institutions at the International Crisis Group, has previously told Al Jazeera.

But the frontrunner has been lobbying, like other candidates, to win the support of key members of the Council, having met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in April.

The daughter of Polish Jewish refugees who fled to Central America during the Holocaust, Grynspan has close family ties to Israel. She studied there at one time, her sister has been living in the country for years, her nephew and niece served in the Israeli military, and her relatives there describe themselves as Zionists.

Her position on Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, however, has broadly aligned with that of the UN: She condemned Hamas’s October 2023 attack and called for a ceasefire in Israel’s subsequent war on the besieged territory, which the UN’s independent Commission of Inquiry has found to constitute genocide.

During Grynspan’s time as UNCTAD chief, the organization has published numerous reports warning that Israeli policies have ushered in the economic collapse of the Palestinian economy.

Its landmark report from February of this year found that “cumulatively, the Palestinian economy lost an estimated $212.2bn (in constant 2015 dollars) from 2000 to 2024.

“This partial, estimated lost potential, equivalent to nearly 20 times the entire Palestinian GDP of 2024, stems directly from Israeli occupation policies, restrictions, closures, and recurrent military operations,” the report stated.

Last year, Grynspan had called attention to the fact that Gaza’s gross domestic product per capita had plummeted to $161 per year – an 83 percent collapse from $970 in 2023 before the start of the genocide, among the most drastic economic contractions in modern history.

Her background and professional record have therefore attracted attention from both sides of the Israel-Palestine conflict, even though she has largely refrained from publicly commenting on the conflict or discussing her Jewish identity.

“What my identity gives me is empathy, not bias,” Grynspan said to Al Jazeera.

Speaking about her parents’ Jewish refugee experience, she emphasized the universal lessons that come from such displacement.

“I am the daughter of peace. My parents were refugees of the Second World War. I know what war takes away and I know what peace makes possible. It is possible for us to do it again, together,” said Grynspan.

According to Haaretz, Israeli officials have not publicly commented on Grynspan’s potential accession to UN Secretary-General.

She’s in the lead – but what about Washington?

Straw polls have placed Grynspan at the top of the field, but the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the US, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom – each hold veto power, meaning opposition from any one of them could derail her candidacy.

With Grynspan seen as a dyed-in-the-wool UN insider, and Trump having repeatedly sought to weaken and reshape the organization, analysts have questioned whether she can convince his administration that she is the right person to lead it.

Earlier this month, the U.S., alongside Russia, reportedly backed the UAE’s candidate, Lana Nusseibeh, with France and the UK offering “little resistance”, according to diplomats cited by media platform Devex.

Nusseibeh had six votes against her out of 15 members in the Council, per the latest straw poll earlier this month, but it is unclear whether those include any vetoes. China, for its part, has signaled a preference for a Latin American candidate, reports The New York Times, although Beijing has not publicly endorsed anyone.

According to Esther Brimmer, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and a former US assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs, Grynspan would have to demonstrate a commitment to “reform, reorganization, and consolidation” of the UN system in order to appeal to Trump and garner U.S. support.

“An insider candidate has to work much harder to convince decision-makers of her commitment to change such a large and complicated organization,” Brimmer told Al Jazeera.

“U.S. officials have been clear and consistent in highlighting the need for reform. Multilateral diplomacy will be shaped by how that ‘reform’ is defined and implemented.”

Whether Grynspan’s vision of reform matches that of Trump and his administration could determine if she secures the UN’s top job. She’s brokered difficult negotiations before, but Grynspan might be facing her toughest test yet.