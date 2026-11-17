TEHRAN- At the opening of Iran’s 18th International Exhibition of Financial Systems, Investment and Digital Infrastructure, known as the Iran Finance and Banking Exhibition (IFEX 2026), Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh declared that the country has moved past the phase of economic resilience and entered a new era focused on building.

He emphasized that the main strategy now is to develop production through investment, productivity gains, and participation of the people and private sector. The exhibition, held at the venue of the Tehran International Exhibitions, features over 100 organizations including 11 banks, 9 insurance companies, and more than 50 capital market entities, under the slogan “We Will Build.”

Madanizadeh recalled the severe economic challenges of the past two years: pre-existing imbalances that could have caused recession and inflation even without war, plus the consequences of a 40-day imposed war, a “neither war, nor peace” atmosphere, and a currency coup designed by enemies. Despite predictions of hyperinflation and lost economic control, the 14th government focused all programs on economic resilience to prevent negative outcomes. He noted that while many expected severe recession and inflation, the government’s active measures averted the worst. Now, with relative stability restored, the focus shifts to production and growth.

The minister stressed that economic stability and predictability require fiscal sustainability, monetary policy reform, and curbing excessive liquidity growth. He highlighted that part of the currency reforms aimed to create stability and predictability, and that returning growth requires investment and higher productivity. Economic justice—equal opportunities and distributive and livelihood fairness—remains central to the ministry’s plans.

Acknowledging wartime conditions and border restrictions, he reported that trade flows have been rising in the past two months, and efforts to preserve employment and keep firms operating have shown signs of improvement in some macroeconomic indicators. “Today we have the slogan ‘We Will Build’ on our agenda; now is the season of building, and this cannot be achieved except by focusing the government’s main attention on production,” he said.

Investment facilitation and obstacle removal are priorities; the Foreign Investment Organization has been restructured into the Iran Investment Organization, to be unveiled within two weeks, tasked with steering major strategic investments. Madanizadeh also noted that the financing system must guide resources toward more productive, efficient, and profitable activities, and banks have been tasked with directing economic actors toward higher-yield projects.

Moving away from a mandated economy—where resources are procured at 23–30% and lent at 18%, or firms are forced into uneconomic projects—is essential. Divestment and proper management of state companies should aim to place them in private hands and boost productivity.

The minister outlined several concrete programs. The “Ruyesh” plan provides currency instruments to return foreign-currency resources to the economic cycle; a foreign-currency investment fund opened last month, and obstacles to FX project funds and FX deposits are being removed. A Monetization Fund for idle assets will be unveiled next week, and the National Guarantee Fund will act as guarantor for major projects, with the Iran Investment Organization offering 800 foreign-exchange-earning opportunities to investors.

On the digital economy, Madanizadeh emphasized that artificial intelligence and digital technologies should be integrated into industries like steel, mining, and oil to raise productivity, rather than seen as replacing them. While Iran may not compete with China and the US in core AI, it can excel in applying AI and digital transformation across sectors.

The second digital economy company was recently admitted to the stock exchange, with more to follow. A data-driven economy is the second axis: infrastructure must be provided for economic actors, and data should be used to cut government waste and empower businesses. Credit scoring systems can replace collateral-based lending, and a major digital transformation project in the insurance industry, including health insurance, has begun.

The Stock Exchange Organization is also reforming processes to make financing easier and cheaper. On trade, the minister noted that the dominant view has not been export-oriented, but legal and economic barriers are being removed, and a bill will go to parliament to facilitate trade. A seamless cargo transport project at the border was implemented in the past two weeks so that borders become transit points rather than storage sites.

Currency, debt market, and monetary policies have been reformed, and markets related to governance are fully prepared for economic activity. “What we must do in this economic war is to start building Iran and set aside resilience with a focus on production,” Madanizadeh concluded, urging all financial sector participants to help elevate production.

This edition of the exhibition is being held under the slogan “We Will Build” and with a focus on developing financing instruments, expanding investment capacities, and using new technologies in financial services.

Financing and the digital economy are among the axes emphasized by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance in economic policymaking, and the holding of this exhibition provides an opportunity to introduce existing capacities in the banking network, capital market, and insurance industry and to examine solutions for developing interaction among these sectors.

In this framework, introducing new financing instruments, developing supply chain financing, financing major projects, expanding digital banking services, developing financial technologies, and introducing new investment solutions are among the topics of interest in this event.

IFEX 2026 will continue until November 19 at the permanent venue of the Tehran International Exhibitions and is considered a platform for interaction among economic policymakers, managers of financial institutions, investors, and private-sector activists, and for introducing new capacities of the country’s financial system.

MA