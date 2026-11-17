TEHRAN- Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Hossein Vahid Khorasani, one of the most prominent Shiite religious authorities and Islamic scholars, has passed away at the age of 105.

His office announced his death in a statement expressing profound sorrow, describing him as an eminent jurist of the Ahl al-Bayt (the family of Prophet Muhammad, PBUH), a distinguished Shiite religious authority, a devout scholar and a renowned teacher at Islamic seminaries.

Born on January 1, 1921, Ayatollah Vahid Khorasani devoted decades to the study, research and teaching of Islamic sciences. Over the course of his scholarly career, he educated generations of prominent religious scholars and played a significant role in preserving Islamic traditions and religious ceremonies.

The senior cleric had recently been hospitalized in Tehran. Representatives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei had visited him during his hospitalization.

His passing marks the loss of a highly influential figure in contemporary Shiite scholarship and religious learning.

