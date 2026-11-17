Philippine authorities arrested nearly 300 people as thousands of demonstrators poured into the streets of Manila to protest U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit, prompting a heavy security crackdown across the capital.

Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, drawing protests over his administration’s policies, the economic fallout from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, and a U.S.-led initiative on artificial intelligence and critical minerals.

Organizers said up to 10,000 people were expected to join the protests, with demonstrators planning to march toward the Philippine International Convention Center, where the summit is being held, Press TV reported.

On Tuesday, police blocked protesters attempting to reach the venue, while security measures for the summit led to the closure of large sections of central Manila.

Demonstrators repeatedly chanted the slogan “Trump Out,” demanding that the US president leave the country.

On Monday, protesters burned effigies of Trump and clashed with police officers carrying batons and shields. They also held placards describing the U.S. president as the world’s “No. 1 terrorist.”

