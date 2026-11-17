Transitioning from short-term aid to sustainable social investment, Tourism Financial Group, under the leadership of Mehdi Jahangiri, is systematically expanding educational infrastructure across underprivileged regions through the "Kimiyaye Danesh" initiative.

The "Kimiyaye Danesh" (Alchemy of Knowledge) project represents a structural evolution in the Group's social investment strategy. Moving away from fragmented, short-term aid programs, the organization has adopted a foundational ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) approach centered on long-term educational capacity building. By addressing the root causes of regional inequality, the initiative seeks to structurally empower local communities through robust, sustainable educational ecosystems.

To date, the operational execution of this strategy has resulted in the construction, comprehensive outfitting, and official handover of 43 fully equipped schools to the Ministry of Education. These facilities are specifically designated for underprivileged, rural, and geographically isolated regions, ensuring that marginalized demographics gain equitable access to standardized and modern learning environments.

At the core of this initiative lies an innovative macro-level parity policy: for every active Tourism Bank branch operating within the national commercial network, the Group mandates the construction of one corresponding educational center. Driven by this unique corporate commitment, the development pipeline is actively pursuing a long-term target of establishing over 100 schools across deprived provinces. This strategic growth model guarantees that as the banking network expands its economic and financial footprint, it simultaneously accelerates critical public infrastructure development and community empowerment in equal measure.

Outlining the core governance philosophy behind these targeted social investments, Mehdi Jahangiri, Chairman of Tourism Financial Group, stated: "Sustainable corporate responsibility requires transitioning from fragmented aid to foundational infrastructure. By anchoring our CSR strategy to educational development in underserved regions, we align our economic growth with the long-term empowerment of future generations. This is not merely an act of charity; it is a strategic investment in the intellectual capital and future resilience of the nation."