SHENZHEN — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday delivered a keynote speech at the APEC CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong province.

The following is the full text of the speech:

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Dear Friends,

Good morning! I wish to extend my welcome to you all, leaders of business communities of the Asia-Pacific. I am so delighted to meet you here in Shenzhen.

Shenzhen, on the shores of the South China Sea, embraces the surging winds and waves of the ocean. Over the past 40 years and more, Shenzhen has been a pioneer in China’s pursuit of reform and opening up. It has achieved a historic transformation from a small border town into an international metropolis, creating a miracle in the history of global development. There is so much people can draw from Shenzhen’s success.

Today, we find ourselves in a changing and turbulent world. Global growth lacks momentum, and unilateralism and protectionism are rampant. Still, global trade keeps growing against headwinds, and breakthroughs are being made in emerging technologies at a faster pace, exerting a profound impact on global development. What is going on with the world? How should we in the Asia-Pacific respond? What should we do? To open doors or close doors, work together or against each other, adapt to change or stick to old ways? These are hard questions of our times that we must answer.

As an ancient Chinese saying goes, all approaches should adapt to changing times to remain relevant. Born amid the waves of economic globalization, APEC has enabled the Asia-Pacific to steer the course of our times. This year, China is hosting APEC for the third time. We are ready to work with all other parties to forge ahead with resolve, jointly build an Asia-Pacific community, and bring prosperity for all in our region.

—To bring prosperity for all in the Asia-Pacific, we should uphold peace and stability. There can be no prosperity without security, and no security without stability. Thanks to the stable environment in our region over the past decades, the Asia-Pacific has maintained steady economic progress and become an important engine driving global growth. The more complex the external conditions become, the more important it is for us to uphold the postwar international order, and promote an equality-based and orderly multipolar world and economic globalization that is inclusive and brings benefit to all. It is even more important for us to resolve differences through dialogue and consultation, and overcome challenges through solidarity and cooperation. This is the way to cement the foundation for sustaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific.

—To bring prosperity for all in the Asia-Pacific, we should build bridges of opening up and cooperation. History tells us that opening doors brings progress while closing doors leaves one behind. We should firmly safeguard the WTO-centered, rules-based multilateral trading system, support free and open trade and investment, and keep global industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded. We should work steadily toward a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, build a multidimensional connectivity network, enhance cooperation in areas such as digital transformation of trade, cross-border e-commerce, and smart customs, and deepen international cooperation on industrial and supply chains. All this will pave the way for greater economic integration in the Asia-Pacific.

—To bring prosperity for all in the Asia-Pacific, we should boost innovation to drive growth. Innovation is crucial for progress. APEC members have driven global scientific and technological innovation: Unicorn companies and large AI models have emerged in large numbers, and many innovations have empowered hundreds of trades and industries and reached millions of households. We should forge science, technology and innovation partnerships, deepen cooperation in the digital economy and AI, and promote green and low-carbon transition. By doing so, we can turn strengths in innovation into drivers of growth, and provide strong impetus for economic growth in the Asia-Pacific.

—To bring prosperity for all in the Asia-Pacific, we should expand our ways for mutual benefits and win-win outcomes. As the economies in our region differ in history, culture and stage of development, taking a uniform approach will not advance cooperation. We should remove trade and investment barriers to build an open Asia-Pacific economy. At the same time, we should promote development that is balanced and delivers benefits to all to ensure both efficiency and fairness. We should follow a people-centered development philosophy, strengthen economic and technological cooperation geared for developing economies, and deepen cooperation in transportation, public health, energy, food security, anti-corruption and other fields, so that development fruits are shared by all economies and all groups and communities.

The Asia-Pacific region is home to the world’s most important bay areas notable for their open and interconnected economies with positive spillover effects. Shenzhen, where we are now meeting, is part of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. China supports the establishment of a World Association for Bay Areas Economic Cooperation to deepen exchanges and interactions among bay areas from across the world. This will help us explore new ways for stronger economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific.

Distinguished Guests,

Dear Friends,

This year marks the start of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan for economic and social development. China’s economy maintains a strong momentum of high-quality, innovation-driven growth, demonstrating great resilience and vitality. In the first three quarters, the Chinese economy grew by 4.6 percent. New quality productive forces are developing more quickly, a new pattern of development is being fostered at a faster pace, and green and low-carbon transition is steadily picking up speed. The 15th Five-Year Plan has gotten off to a good start. A blueprint for China’s development, the 15th Five-Year Plan also provides a list of opportunities for promoting economic growth in the Asia-Pacific and the wider world. Indeed, it is an invitation for cooperation China has sent to business communities from around the world.

—China will provide global business communities with a super-sized open market. China is the world’s second largest consumer market. It has the largest middle income group in the world and enormous potential for investment and consumption. From new energy vehicles to smart homes, from the silver economy to ice and snow tourism, every new growth area is creating new opportunities for businesses across the world. As China accelerates the development of a big, open market and increases import of quality products and services, more diverse demands will be unleashed. Recently, the ninth China International Import Expo was held in Shanghai. Many of you present today attended the Expo and found new cooperation opportunities. China will also continue to host “Export to China” series and other events to open efficient channels to help quality products from across the world enter the Chinese market.

—China will provide global business communities with a promising land for development. Innovation-driven growth and green transition are the key words in observing China’s economy. From factory and farm robots, to autonomous driving and drone delivery, China is a super-sized innovation testing ground where frontier technologies are tested, improved and upgraded in real-world scenarios, and are then turned into high-quality growth drivers. China will step up efforts to build modernized industrial system, and deepen integration between technological and industrial innovation. It will support the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, the expansion of emerging industries, and the forward-looking planning of industries of the future. This will generate strong impetus for technological innovation and growth of businesses around the world.

—China will provide global business communities with an environment that enables mutually reinforcing cooperation. In 2001, China hosted the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting for the first time and joined the World Trade Organization in the same year. Over the past 25 years, China has fully honored its commitments to the WTO. While pursuing its own development, China has shared opportunities with other countries and worked for common development. China has stood up to unilateralism and protectionism, and remained committed to true multilateralism, to upholding the multilateral trading system and WTO rules, and to advancing WTO reform; it has steadily brought stability and predictability to world economic growth and international trade and economic cooperation. No matter how the international landscape may evolve, China will not waver in its pursuit of win-win cooperation with all other countries. China stays firmly committed to high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and welcomes the active participation of businesses from across the Asia-Pacific so that we can create growth opportunities and share the fruits of development together. China will not only cut tariffs and expand market access but also go a step further—we will carry out reform in challenging areas, such as rules, regulation and standards, in order to allow full manufacturing access with an accommodating business climate, to steadily expand opening up in the service sector, and to foster a more stable and more predictable first-class environment for companies from around the world to invest and do business in China.

Distinguished Guests,

Dear Friends,

The Asia-Pacific is our home; it is here we jointly pursue development and cooperation. Asia-Pacific business communities are pioneers of the global economy. I hope you will carry forward the entrepreneurial spirit, boldly pursue innovation and excellence, explore and expand opportunities for business cooperation, and make greater contributions to economic integration in the Asia-Pacific. You are more than welcome to continue to get actively involved in China’s reform and opening up and modernization drive, and share in the opportunities created by Chinese modernization.

Let us join hands to meet challenges facing development through opening up, generate momentum for growth through innovation, and pursue prosperity for all through cooperation. Let us work together to build an Asia-Pacific community and deliver a bright future for our region.

Thank you.

Source: China Daily