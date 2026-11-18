TEHRAN – The first day of the street theater performances of the “Sardar-e Asemani” (Heavenly Commander) section at the 20th International Resistance Theater Festival was held in the courtyard of City Theater, Enghelab Square, and Vali-e-Asr (AS) Square in Tehran, featuring seven performing groups and the participation of enthusiastic spectators.

On the opening day, artists paid tribute to the students and staff of Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, who were martyred in an attack by the US in February, Mehr reported.

The artists aimed to reaffirm that the tragedy of the martyrdom of Iran’s children at the hands of American-Zionist enemies will never be erased from the memory of the artistic community and the people of this land.

Through their creative perspectives, the street theater artists sought to narrate themes of martyrdom, resistance, and the steadfastness of the children, women, and men of Iran—particularly regarding the 12-Day War and the Ramadan War. By addressing fresh subjects drawn from social events and political crises, they aimed to engage and connect with the audience.

The 20th International Resistance Theater Festival, held under the theme “Iran, the Eternal Stage of Resistance,” is directed by Mohammad Kazemtabar. It includes several sections, among them playwriting, stage theater, street theater, scientific and research activities, workshops, and an international section. It is hosted in Tehran and other Iranian cities.

The Resistance Theater Festival has developed over two decades as an event centered on themes including the Sacred Defense, the Islamic Revolution, and broader concepts of resistance. Its organizers have also sought to expand the festival beyond conventional theater productions by incorporating workshops, research programs and street performances.

The current edition’s call for submissions highlighted themes ranging from the experiences of the Sacred Defense and the lives of martyrs and fighters to Palestine, Gaza, the role of women in resistance, and contemporary events. The festival’s research section is also intended to encourage academic and interdisciplinary discussion about resistance theater and its social and cultural functions.

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