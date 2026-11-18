TEHRAN - The 22nd Celebration of Jihad and Resistance Literature, featuring the unveiling of the Martyr Leader’s commentaries on the book “The Second Burial of the Lady of Death,” was held on Tuesday at the Sarcheshmeh Cultural Center.

The book is a work of fiction centered on war, identity, and intelligence battles. Set in a contemporary context with a multi-layered narrative, it explores the lives and histories of figures from the Resistance Front and intelligence services. Aiming at teenagers and young adults, the novel examines regional events and the impact of war on different generations, IBNA reported.

The Martyr Leader’s commentaries in the book state: “It is written in a sweet and artistic style. In fact, it should be considered a new genre of war novel. This style of work should be promoted”.

Nima Akbarkhani, the author of the novel, stated during the ceremony: “Accepting such a responsibility was no easy task, especially since the work was commissioned following the Martyr Leader’s recommendation to address revolutionary literature within the field of defense. This responsibility felt very heavy to me, and I hope I have fulfilled it.”

Referring to the writing process, he continued: “I aimed to present the growth and progress of Iran in the defense sector through a different storytelling approach—an experience that involved certain risks in terms of both form and narrative style.”