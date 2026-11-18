TEHRAN – A senior Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) commander has said the United States has reached a dead end in its decision-making over the war against Iran, arguing that prolonging the conflict would bring Washington mounting difficulties, while ending it would require accepting Iran’s conditions and acknowledging defeat.

Brig. Gen. Yadollah Javani, the IRGC deputy commander for political affairs, said on Wednesday that the Iranian Armed Forces’ battlefield superiority, coupled with strong public support and the massive presence of people in the streets, had compelled the adversaries to retreat from their demands.

He said developments on the ground indicated that the balance of the conflict was shifting in Iran’s favor, while its adversaries lacked the capacity to alter the situation.

Javani said the withdrawal of US warships to positions hundreds of kilometers from the battlefield was evidence of Washington’s failed calculations and the limitations of its naval capabilities.

He added that Iran’s missile, drone and electronic warfare capabilities had significantly challenged the enemy’s military calculations.

The general also highlighted the achievements of young Iranian specialists in extending missile ranges, developing long-range drones and advancing electronic warfare technologies. He said these capabilities had enabled Iran to target advanced enemy drones or force them to land intact in areas including the Strait of Hormuz and Qeshm Island.

Javani noted that, before launching its aggression, the United States had expected to defeat Iran within two or three days. However, battlefield developments had exposed that assessment as fundamentally mistaken.

“Today, Trump is facing an impasse in decision-making,” he said, adding that continuing the war would create even greater problems for Washington, whereas withdrawing would mean accepting Iran’s conditions and conceding defeat.

The IRGC commander said US President Donald Trump had no choice but to acknowledge the realities on the battlefield. He also referred to remarks by a former president of the US Council on Foreign Relations, who has emphasized that Iran would neither be defeated nor surrender if the war continued.