TEHRAN– Iran’s military reported targeting US military assets at a base in Kuwait and shooting down an American drone east of the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, as reports of explosions at US bases in Bahrain and a separate maritime incident in the strategic waterway pointed to mounting tensions across the Persian Gulf region.

The developments came as the Iranian Army announced that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone in the country’s southeast, while the Army’s combat drones struck US Patriot air defense systems and drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

In a statement, the Army said the attack on Ali Al Salem was carried out early Wednesday. It described the base as a major US military hub, serving as an important air transport center and a gateway for the movement of military forces into West Asia. The base, it added, plays a significant role in US military logistics and regional operations.

“In defending Iran, we do not bow to any power; rather, our response to any threat and aggression will be decisive, crushing, and without geographic limits,” the Army said.

The Army separately announced that its air defense units had shot down a US-made MQ-9 drone east of the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement issued on Wednesday, it said the unmanned aircraft had been detected and destroyed by domestically developed air defense systems operated by the Army’s Air Defense Force in southeastern Iran. The operation, it added, was conducted under the command of the country’s integrated air defense network.

The announcement followed another interception reported on Tuesday evening, when the Army said its air defense systems had destroyed a US Lucas drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

Explosions reported at US bases in Bahrain

Meanwhile, several explosions were reported at US military bases in Bahrain on Wednesday, according to media reports, including Al Jazeera. Bahrain’s Interior Ministry issued a security alert, urging citizens and residents to remain calm, move to the nearest safe location and follow updates through official channels.

Unofficial reports said drones had struck Sheikh Isa Air Base, with flames seen rising from the site. Other media reports said several US personnel had been wounded in the incident.

The reports emerged as Kuwait’s military announced that its air defense systems were engaging incoming drone attacks, underscoring the widening security concerns across the Persian Gulf.

Tanker hit in Strait of Hormuz; crew member missing

The maritime situation also remained tense after a tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, UKMTO said it had received a delayed report of the incident, which occurred about 13 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman. Local authorities reported that the vessel was hit while transiting the strait, triggering a fire on deck that was later brought under control.

One crew member remained missing, and search-and-rescue operations were under way, the agency said. The extent of the damage to the tanker and the possible environmental consequences had yet to be established.

Qeshm reports no infrastructure damage

In a separate development, an Iranian provincial official said attacks reported on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday had caused no damage to the island’s infrastructure.

Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Hormozgan Province, said the situation on the island was under control and that relevant authorities and emergency services remained on alert.

Reports of explosions had circulated following the attacks on locations on Qeshm, which lies near the Strait of Hormuz. Nafisi’s remarks indicated that essential infrastructure on the island had remained intact.

IRGC spokesman ridicules US military over drone losses

Against this backdrop, Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi, spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), mocked the US Central Command commander over the repeated loss of American military equipment.

In a message directed at CENTCOM, Mohebbi said the commander deserved a “damage medal,” arguing that he appeared to be setting new records for losses among the drone fleet under his command.

The IRGC spokesman said the US military should explain its repeated losses of costly equipment rather than boast of its military superiority. He added that the losses were continuing to mount, becoming another entry in a 'growing record of operational failures.'

