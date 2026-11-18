TEHRAN – Iran’s borders remain fully secure despite mounting pressure and hostile efforts to undermine the country’s stability, Commander of Iran’s Border Guard Command Brigadier General Ali Akbar Javidan said on Wednesday, stressing that adversaries would not be allowed to achieve their objectives.

Speaking at a ceremony in Birjand, the capital of South Khorasan Province, Javidan said the country’s security was the result of the round-the-clock efforts of border guards, supported by close cooperation with the Army, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), and other military and law enforcement forces.

He noted that Iran had faced many conspiracies and security threats since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, adding that the country was now confronting direct pressure from the 'front of global arrogance and the Israeli regime.'

According to Javidan, the adversaries are seeking to weaken the Islamic Republic, fuel public discontent and create conditions conducive to insecurity and instability. He stressed, however, that their objectives had been thwarted by public participation, the strength and preparedness of Iran’s Armed Forces, and the effective management of the country’s officials.

Javidan’s remarks underscore the importance of integrated security arrangements and inter-agency coordination in safeguarding Iran’s borders against external threats and maintaining stability in border regions.

