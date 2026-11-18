Driven by the strategic vision of Chairman Mehdi Jahangiri, Tourism Financial Group is transforming the national tourism landscape by vertically integrating its robust hospitality operations with newly secured aviation capabilities through SEMGA, establishing a comprehensive and seamless travel ecosystem.

Operating as the specialized tourism investment arm of the Tourism Financial Group, SEMGA has strategically diversified its hospitality portfolio to capture a broad spectrum of the domestic and international travel market. The company currently manages a consolidated capacity of approximately 1,500 rooms across three distinct operational brands. This tiered market approach includes the luxury 5-star 'Roxan' hotels, the premium 4-star 'Remis' properties, and the 'Carvanica' brand, which focuses on historically restored boutique accommodations. This targeted diversification ensures a strong presence across multiple demographics, catering to premium tourists, corporate travelers, and heritage enthusiasts alike.

To complement this expansive accommodation network and address logistical bottlenecks in the travel industry, the Group has initiated a major structural expansion into the aviation sector. In a critical strategic milestone achieved in August 2026, SEMGA successfully secured the official establishment license for "Roxan Air" from the national aviation regulatory authorities. The integration of this airline is designed to close the loop in the travel value chain, allowing the conglomerate to manage the entire passenger journey—from air transport to long-term residency.

This dual-engine strategy fundamentally shifts SEMGA's operational model from a traditional hotel developer to a fully integrated tourism conglomerate. By synchronizing flight capacities with hotel occupancies, the Group aims to maximize operational efficiency, bolster national tourism infrastructure, and offer seamless, packaged travel solutions that remain resilient against market fluctuations.

Highlighting the economic rationale behind this multi-sector integration, Mehdi Jahangiri, Chairman of Tourism Financial Group, stated: "True development in the tourism sector requires a holistic approach to infrastructure. By linking 'Roxan Air' directly with our diverse hospitality network, we are moving beyond isolated investments to engineer a seamless, end-to-end value chain that enhances the traveler experience and stimulates sustainable macroeconomic growth."