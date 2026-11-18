TEHRAN – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has condemned a CNN report alleging that Iran is planning attacks involving a so-called dirty bomb or chemical weapons in Washington, D.C., describing the coverage as part of a propaganda campaign designed to manufacture a pretext for war.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Qalibaf criticized what he described as the recycling of false-flag narratives and warmongering by Western media outlets, saying the campaign had shifted to The New York Times and CNN after losing credibility among right-wing political circles.

“Same false flags, same warmongering, new logos. The right’s credibility deficit is maxed out, so the messaging operation pivoted to NYT and CNN,” he wrote.

Qalibaf also questioned the independence of CNN’s editorial coverage, referring to its new ownership and alleging that the outlet's reporting was influenced by pro-Israel interests.

The report also claimed that US officials continue to debate whether Iran could or would attempt to carry out such a plot.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also dismissed CNN and The New York Times reports, describing them as “rubbish.”

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Araghchi wrote, “In the past 72 hours, pro-Israel media have ‘reported’ that Iran is supposedly plotting to use chemical weapons in DC while building missile bases under dams. RUBBISH.”

“Spare us the Iraq War-style propaganda, especially with Israeli fingerprints all over it. Nobody is buying it,” he added.

Araghchi and Qalibaf's remarks came in response to a CNN report citing newly obtained US intelligence that allegedly points to Iranian plans to target senior members of the Trump administration using a radiological weapon, commonly referred to as a dirty bomb, or chemical weapons in Washington, D.C.



