Emphasizing sustainable corporate governance, Mehdi Jahangiri, Chairman of Tourism Financial Group, has instituted a rigorous framework of financial discipline and productivity-based decision-making across all holding subsidiaries, ensuring that operational expansion strictly aligns with long-term stakeholder value.

Operating within a dynamic macroeconomic environment, Tourism Financial Group is pivoting its managerial focus from mere operational expansion to the optimization of existing assets and capital. This strategic mandate was notably highlighted during a recent comprehensive performance review of Arman Insurance, a key subsidiary within the Group's financial portfolio. Under the new corporate directives, the physical expansion and maintenance of branch networks will no longer be driven solely by the desire for broader market presence. Instead, every operational unit must be strictly justified by Return on Investment (ROI), operational yield, and clear economic viability. Branches and divisions failing to meet these defined productivity indices are subjected to strategic restructuring, reflecting a zero-tolerance policy for operational inefficiencies.

Beyond the insurance sector, this disciplined methodology is being systematically applied to the Group’s extensive portfolio of national development and infrastructure projects. The executive board has prioritized the acceleration and timely commissioning of these strategic mega-projects while simultaneously enforcing stringent cost management protocols. By optimizing capital expenditure and streamlining overhead operations, the Group aims to mitigate financial waste, ensuring that accelerated project delivery does not compromise the financial health and liquidity of the parent conglomerate.

Ultimately, this governance model is anchored in corporate transparency and the reliable fulfillment of organizational commitments. By demanding precise financial reporting and strict performance accountability from subsidiary managers, the holding company is reinforcing investor trust. Outlining this overarching managerial philosophy, Mehdi Jahangiri stated: "True economic development relies on disciplined execution rather than unchecked expansion. By anchoring our decisions in rigorous productivity metrics and maintaining absolute financial discipline, we are building a resilient organizational structure capable of delivering transparent and sustainable value to all our stakeholders."