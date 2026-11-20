TEHRAN- This report, based on an article by France 24, examines the International Energy Agency’s latest warning that the crisis in West Asia has become the most serious threat to global energy security on record, with consumers increasingly bearing the cost as oil shipments are disrupted.

The International Energy Agency said on Thursday that the West Asia crisis triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February posed the “largest threat” to energy security in history. It warned that consumers were bearing more of the costs as Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted oil shipments.

The crisis in West Asia sparked in February by the US and Israeli bombing of Iran has created the "largest threat" to energy security in history, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned Thursday.

The agency said in its flagship annual World Energy Outlook that consumers were increasingly footing the bill as the world runs out of ways to absorb the impact of the conflict on energy supplies.

The crisis, just like previous energy shocks, would certainly leave "lasting marks", the agency warned.

Persian Gulf countries have been struggling to export oil since Iran began blockading the Strait of Hormuz and targeting tankers in the area, following US and Israeli strikes that sparked the crisis in February.

Despite attempts by the United States to escort vessels through the channel -- which pre-crisis carried about one-fifth of global oil shipments -- supply lines remain severely disrupted.

"The Strait of Hormuz crisis has created the largest threat to energy security in history, one that dwarfs the scale of the oil shocks of the 1970s," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol wrote in his foreword to the report.

The IEA's report comes as nations meet for the COP31 climate talks in Turkey, with governments under pressure to tackle climate change after a year of searing heatwaves and wildfires in Europe, and deadly floods in Nepal.

The agency uses three scenarios for its energy outlook: a cautious one takes into account policies that are currently in place, a middle scenario looks at "stated" government policies including measures that have yet to be adopted, and a third considers a world that reaches net zero emissions by 2050.

In its middle scenario, the IEA forecasts that global oil demand will reach a peak around 2030 before a slow decline, while gas demand would increase until around 2035.

For this report, it also adds two other scenarios based on what might happen if the West Asia crisis persists.

"While the energy sector and the global economy have shown considerable resilience, the longer the crisis lasts, the deeper the effects will be," Birol said in a press release.

"And I don't see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before."

The warning underscores how deeply the West Asia crisis is reshaping global energy markets, with Persian Gulf exporters facing persistent disruption and consumers in many countries confronting higher prices and uncertain supplies. According to the IEA’s assessment, even if the immediate conflict were to ease, the energy system is unlikely to return to its pre-crisis conditions, making the security of supply routes and the diversification of energy sources more urgent than ever.