TEHRAN – Malaysia’s ambassador to Iran, Dato’ Wan Aznainizam Yusri bin Wan Abdul Rashid, visited Bushehr on Wednesday (November 18) where provincial officials showcased the Persian Gulf province’s economic and commercial capacities and called for deeper bilateral cooperation in ports, petrochemicals, fisheries, agriculture, and tourism.

The Governor of Bushehr, emphasizing the province’s extensive economic and commercial capacities, called for expanding bilateral relations with Malaysia, facilitating the presence of Malaysian investors, and expanding cooperation in the fields of ports, petrochemicals, fisheries, agriculture, and tourism.

According to IRNA, Arsalan Zare said during a meeting with Dato’ Wan Aznainizam Yusri bin Wan Abdul Rashid, the Ambassador of Malaysia to Iran: “I hope this meeting will pave the way for strengthening friendly relations and developing joint cooperation between Bushehr Province, Iran, and the friendly and brotherly country of Malaysia.”

Introducing the economic capacities and advantages of Bushehr Province, he added: “Due to its strategic location on the Persian Gulf, its extensive port and maritime capacities, oil, gas, and petrochemical industries, fisheries and aquaculture, as well as its historical and tourism attractions, this province has valuable capabilities for developing cooperation with Malaysia.”

The Governor of Bushehr announced readiness for the presence of Malaysian investors and traders in the province and stated: “We hope that, with proper planning, bilateral cooperation will expand in areas such as maritime trade, petrochemical industries, processing of fishery products, agriculture, and tourism.”

Zare, referring to the importance of cultural and social relations between the two countries, said: “We believe that developing cultural, scientific, academic, and tourism relations can help strengthen the bonds between the peoples of the two countries.”

He also emphasized the necessity of strengthening relations between traders abd businessmen of both sides and added: “We expect that, with the assistance of the Malaysian Ambassador, the ground will be prepared for exchanging trade delegations with the cooperation and coordination of the chambers of commerce, industries, mines, and agriculture of the two countries.”

The Governor of Bushehr continued: “Introducing the investment opportunities of Bushehr Province and establishing effective communication between economic actors of both sides can pave the way for greater understanding of mutual capacities and an increase in trade and economic cooperation.”

Zare expressed hope that, by pursuing these issues and developing interactions between the public and private sectors of the two countries, the level of economic and trade relations between Bushehr and Malaysia will be further elevated.

Malaysia can be a gateway for entry of Iranian products into ASEAN market: ambassador

Also, the Malaysian Ambassador, in an interview on the sidelines of visiting the BuDEX exhibition, referring to his country’s strategic position in regional trade, said: “Malaysia can be a gateway for the entry of Iranian products into the markets of ASEAN member countries, and Iranian date producers and exporters can benefit from the trade opportunities of this market.”

The 8th International Specialized Exhibition of Dates and Related Industries of Bushehr (BuDEX) was held at the Permanent Exhibition Fairgrounds of Bushehr Province during November 17-20.

The push for closer Bushehr–Malaysia ties comes against the backdrop of a modest but growing bilateral trade relationship. Malaysia’s total trade with Iran was valued at RM2.6 billion in 2024, up 24.6 percent from the previous year, with Malaysian exports consisting largely of palm oil and imports mainly Iranian oil and gas products. In 2025, bilateral trade stood at RM2.45 billion, with Malaysian exports accounting for RM2.17 billion. While Iran remains a small trading partner for Malaysia, both sides have identified energy, agriculture, food security, palm oil, the halal economy, and technology as areas for expansion.

The Malaysian ambassador’s visit to Bushehr, including his tour of the BuDEX exhibition, thus served as a platform for presenting the province’s investment opportunities and for signaling a shared interest in moving beyond traditional trade flows toward a more diversified economic partnership—one that leverages Bushehr’s port and industrial infrastructure and Malaysia’s role as a gateway to Southeast Asian markets.

For Bushehr, the hoped-for outcome is concrete: Malaysian investment, more frequent trade delegations, and a higher profile for provincial products—including dates—in ASEAN markets. Whether those ambitions translate into measurable trade growth will depend on the pace of follow-up between the two countries’ public and private sectors.

MA