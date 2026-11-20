TEHRAN- The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade announced that fuel allocated to mineral and industrial producers in the SADAF system for the current year is 10 percent higher than last year, with provincial quotas increased by the same amount.

Speaking during a visit to the Metafo exhibition on Thursday, Seyyed Mohammad Atabak said all producers holding operating licenses and with a record of activity are registered in the SADAF system. The system is managed by the relevant deputy at the ministry, and fuel allocation is based on consumption records, production volume, and the quota set for each unit.

Atabak stated that units operating within the approved quota will receive their required fuel, and requests for higher quotas can be considered if production grows, subject to review and approval by provincial authorities.

Emphasizing the need to organize the fuel supply and distribution chain in the production and mining sector, he said surplus fuel allocation must be proportionate to actual production levels. Requests inconsistent with a unit’s capacity and output cannot be approved.

According to the ministry, fuel allocated in the SADAF system is registered for a specific location, and its transfer between production units or mines is not permitted. The mechanism aims to increase transparency, monitor consumption, and prevent deviations in fuel allocation.

Atabak also referred to efforts to rebuild damaged steel units, describing the sector’s performance as noteworthy. He said effective measures were taken to restore production capacities after damage occurred in some units.

Citing the efforts of Mobarakeh Steel, Khuzestan Steel, and other affected complexes, he said the reconstruction work was technically and operationally significant and can be assessed on an international scale.

EF/MA