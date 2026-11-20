TEHRAN - Despite winning Basra football tournament, Iran remained unchanged in 23rd place in the FIFA’s men’s rankings at the close of the November international fixture window.

Japan still are the best Asian team in the rankings, sitting 17th in the world.

The top four remain unchanged with Argentina, ranked second, followed by France and England.

There is significant change below them though, with Morocco, achieving their highest position since the rankings were introduced in 1993, moving up two places to 5th. They had back-to-back wins in the qualifiers for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and moved above Portugal and Brazil.

Colombia move back into the top 10, taking Mexico’s position. Mexico dropped three places as they struggle to find winning form after a change of head coach and only qualifying the Concacaf Nations League finals on away goals.

While Mexico slipped downwards, Concacaf compatriots Canada moved up two places to 25th with two convincing CNL quarter final wins over Guatemala. They pushed Egypt and Australia down a place.

The ranking authors note that of the top 50 nations, UEFA now provides 25, with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) contributing 10 and CONMEBOL providing seven, while the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Concacaf account for four teams apiece.

There were 169 matches played in the last ranking window. The most upwardly mobile nations were Libya (up 22.8 points and seven places), and Togo (up seven places). The biggest drops were Tunisia (down 22.8 points) and Mauritania (down 8 places).