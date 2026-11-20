TEHRAN - Iranian sitting volleyball superstar Morteza Mehrzad has officially joined Bosnian club OKI Fantomi Sarajevo, adding one of the sport’s most recognizable figures to the European champions’ roster.

The three-time Paralympic gold medalist was formally introduced as the club’s newest player in Sarajevo, where he expressed his excitement about beginning a new chapter in his career. Standing at an extraordinary 247 centimeters, Mehrzad is widely recognized as one of the most remarkable athletes in Paralympic sport.

Speaking through an interpreter, the Iranian international said he already had a special connection with Sarajevo, having visited the Bosnian capital several times with his national team.

“I love this city, Sarajevo, and Bosnia and Herzegovina very much because it reminds me so much of the city I come from,” Mehrzad said.

He also praised the welcoming atmosphere at his new club, describing the transfer as a straightforward process following initial contact with the team.

According to Mehrzad, the players and staff have made him feel comfortable, and he is optimistic about achieving positive results together. He also made it clear that he intends to give his best for Fantomi whenever he represents the club.

Club president Ismet Godinjak described the Iranian as an outstanding athlete and a humble person, highlighting his exceptional achievements on the international stage.

Mehrzad has already attended several training sessions and made his debut in a match against Sinovi Bosne from Lukavac. His new teammates are still adapting their setting techniques to find the best balls for his playing style.

Fantomi are currently enjoying an impressive domestic campaign, sitting top of the table with six victories from six matches without dropping a single set.

The Sarajevo side have also set ambitious goals for the future, including defending their European title and winning a historic tenth continental crown.

Mehrzad’s arrival represents a significant addition to a club determined to maintain their dominance in sitting volleyball.