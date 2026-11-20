TEHRAN – Italian composer Antonio Pappalardo, who traveled to Iran to perform his work “Petros Eni,” has announced that he has composed a requiem for the Martyr Leader.

Prior to the performance of “Petros Eni,” Pappalardo met with the CEO of the Roudaki Foundation to discuss the potential for artistic cooperation and the international performance of musical works accompanied by the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, ISNA reported.

The Tehran Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Nasir Heidarian and accompanied by the choir, performed this work on Wednesday, November 18, at Vahdat Hall in Tehran.

Referring to a book he recently read regarding the Martyr Leader, Pappalardo spoke about how he was inspired by its content, and said that he has written an elegy on this subject which he intends to perform after February 2027.

Mohammad Allahyari, CEO of the Roudaki Foundation, noted the Martyr Leader’s interest in and familiarity with art, poetry, and music, emphasizing the importance of recognizing his cultural and artistic perspectives.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred following the launch of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28.

Allahyari added that due to the public enthusiasm, all tickets for the performance had been sold. He further described the artistic capacities of the foundation, its performance halls, and the activities of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra and the National Orchestra of Iran.

He also noted that, based on the experience of international performances by the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, this ensemble serves as a vital vehicle for introducing Iranian culture and art to the global stage.

Pappalardo provided details regarding the creation of “Petros Eni” and highlighted the significance of November 18 in the Christian calendar. He discussed the potential for performing this work alongside the Tehran Symphony Orchestra in other countries and emphasized the necessity of introducing Iranian culture and civilization to a global audience.

“Petros Eni” was composed in 2006 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the start of construction of the new St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. The work is an oratorio that recounts the life and mission of Saint Peter through musical narration, utilizing the capabilities of a symphony orchestra and a choir.

The performance of this work in Tehran coincided with the 400th anniversary of the consecration of the current St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, which was consecrated in 1626. This coincidence lends a historical and cultural dimension to the upcoming performance, turning it into an opportunity to represent the cultural and spiritual links between nations.

The event was organized through a joint initiative involving the Roudaki Foundation, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, and Iran’s cultural center in Italy. It aimed to expand cultural and artistic exchanges between the two countries and promote dialogue among different cultures and religious traditions.

SS/SAB