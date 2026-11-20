TEHRAN- A number of Iranian academics and cinema figures will discuss the relationship between Iranian cinema and philosophy during a special session marking the National Day of Wisdom and Philosophy.

Organized by the Iran Organization of Cinema and Audiovisual Affairs, the program is scheduled to take place at the Iran Cinema Museum in Tehran on Monday.

The session, titled “Iranian Cinema and Philosophy,” will bring together scholars and cultural figures to examine how philosophical thought is reflected in Iranian filmmaking and how cinema can serve as a medium for exploring fundamental questions about human existence.

Speakers will include Esmaeil Bani-Ardalan, a faculty member at the Art University; Ahmadreza Motamedi, a filmmaker and faculty member at Soore University; and Shamsolmoluk Mostafavi, a faculty member at Islamic Azad University.

Raed Faridzadeh, head of the Iran Organization of Cinema and Audiovisual Affairs, and Seyyed Rouhollah Hosseini, the organization's deputy for technological development and cinematic studies, are also scheduled to participate.

The event's introductory statement describes cinema as thought brought to the screen, providing a space in which questions about humanity, time and truth can be explored through images. It also highlights the longstanding engagement of Iranian cinema with questions of life, love and meaning, describing it as a field of reflection and intellectual inquiry.

The program will also feature the unveiling of “The Other Is Hell”, a book by Saeideh Ajorbandian that examines the dramatic works of American playwright Sam Shepard through the lens of French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre's existentialist thought.

The book, published by Yekshanbeh Publishing House in Tehran, offers a philosophical analysis of Shepard's plays, exploring the existentialist ideas reflected in his dramatic universe. It considers the relationship between Shepard's characters and the human condition, drawing on Sartre's philosophical perspective to examine questions of identity, existence and human relationships.

The gathering aims to provide an opportunity to examine the philosophical dimensions of Iranian cinema and discuss the ways in which cinematic expression engages with ideas and questions central to human experience.

SAB/

