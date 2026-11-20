TEHRAN- The winners of the international six-word story award “Minab School – 168 Unfinished Short Stories” were announced during a closing ceremony attended by Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi and a number of cultural officials and artists in Tehran on Thursday.

The ceremony took place at the Hejab Hall of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (Kanoon) and honored 10 Iranian and 10 international writers selected for the competition, Mehr reported.

The international winners are Syeda Hijab Zahra Naqvi from Pakistan, Saeideh Daryaeva from Serbia, Karina Dmitrievna Korzunova from Belarus, Hector Armando Perez from Nicaragua, Fabio Zucchi from Italy, Nabih Ali Ahmad from Lebanon, Lenka Dodarin from Serbia, Marie-Ange Somda and Wama Maina from Burkina Faso, and Mariko Papa from Mali.

The 10 Iranian winners are Mohammad Eskandari, Narjes Rastakhiz, Nahid Baqeri, Parsa Norouzi, Abolfazl Roshan-Afshar, Fatemeh Khoshnood, Hadis Arfavi, Ali Hasheminia, Soghra Abbasi, and Najmeh Tahani.

The award, titled “Minab School – 168 Unfinished Short Stories,” was launched in memory of the 168 people, including schoolchildren and teachers, who were killed in the February 28 attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, during the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

The competition invited writers to convey stories in exactly six words, using an exceptionally concise literary form to address themes including children's rights, peace, patriotism, and hope.

According to figures previously released by the award's secretariat, the inaugural edition attracted 16,158 submissions from 3,354 writers in 38 countries, reflecting considerable international interest in the initiative.

The literary initiative seeks to keep the memory of the victims alive through creative expression and provide a platform for writers from different countries to respond to the tragedy.



On February 28, the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab became the site of a devastating massacre as the United States and Israel initiated their strikes against Iran.

While dozens of girls and boys aged between 7 and 12 were beginning their lessons, the school was targeted by a missile strike that caused the building to collapse, trapping children and teachers beneath the rubble. Iranian authorities confirmed a final death toll of 168 people, with at least 95 others wounded, marking one of the most harrowing incidents of the conflict's opening day.

Despite attempts by US and Israeli authorities to distance themselves from the carnage as images of the tragedy spread across social media, detailed forensic and digital investigations have painted a starkly different picture.

An analysis by Al Jazeera’s digital investigations unit, utilizing over a decade of satellite imagery and recent video clips, revealed that the school was a clearly distinct civilian facility, separated from any adjacent military sites for at least ten years. Furthermore, witness accounts and satellite-based analyses confirmed that the school was triple tapped by three separate, deliberate strikes, leaving no doubt about the nature of the attack.

The international community has faced mounting evidence regarding the responsibility for this atrocity, with investigations from major global outlets including The New York Times, BBC Verify, CBC, and NPR all concluding that the United States was responsible for the strike.

These findings have raised fundamental questions about the intelligence used to justify the bombing, as the patterns of the strike suggest a direct targeting of a civilian educational institution. The Minab school tragedy now stands as a somber testament to the immense human cost of the aggression and a focal point for those demanding international accountability.

SAB/

