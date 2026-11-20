TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly rejected new US allegations that Iran is developing chemical or biological weapons, comparing the accusations to the false intelligence claims Washington used to justify its 2003 invasion of Iraq.

In a post on his X account, Baqaei said the allegations reflect a familiar US narrative that has shifted from claims of an Iranian nuclear threat to accusations of chemical and biological weapons development.

He questioned whether US officials expected the international community to forget the 2003 appearance of then-Secretary of State Colin Powell before the UN Security Council, when he displayed a small vial as purported evidence of Iraq's weapons of mass destruction program.

Baqaei described the episode as one of the most consequential intelligence failures and political deceptions in modern history, noting that unsubstantiated claims about Iraq's possession of weapons of mass destruction were deliberately used to generate public support for a military invasion.

He stressed that the consequences of the invasion were catastrophic, affecting not only the Iraqi people but also the wider region and American society.

Warning against a repetition of that experience, the Iranian spokesman questioned whether the international community had learned the lessons of 2003 or was once again prepared to allow misleading allegations to pave the way for another major crisis.

Baqaei's remarks came in response to renewed US accusations concerning Iran's alleged pursuit of chemical and biological weapons capabilities.

