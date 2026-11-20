TEHRAN – Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that US military bases in Europe could become targets of Iranian retaliatory strikes, stressing that the country's missile capabilities allow it to conduct operations beyond geographical boundaries if ordered by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, IRGC Spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said Iran possesses the missile capabilities necessary to carry out such operations.

"Our missile capabilities are such that, if the Leader of the Islamic Revolution gives the order, we can conduct operations without geographical limitations," he said.

Mohebbi recalled that the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, had previously set a 2,000-kilometer limit on the range of Iranian missiles. However, he stressed that Iran is capable of striking US military installations in Europe if a new order is issued.

He also referred to Iran's previously demonstrated missile capabilities, citing a reported range of 4,500 kilometers, which he said places the US-British military base on Diego Garcia within reach.

Responding to CNN reports alleging the possible use of a dirty bomb, the IRGC spokesman dismissed the allegations as fabrications by Iran's adversaries and the Israeli regime.

"These are false allegations fabricated by the enemy and the Zionist regime. If we want to do something, we will announce it courageously," he said.

Mohebbi also warned that any US attack on Iranian dams would be met with a reciprocal response.

He further cautioned that any country whose territory or military bases were used by the United States to launch an attack against Iran would be considered a legitimate target for Iranian retaliation, regardless of its geographical location.

"If it becomes clear to us that the US has carried out military action against Iran from the bases of another country, anywhere in the world, that country will be our target, and we have no doubt about this," he warned.

