TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sarcastically criticized the Israeli regime's ambassador to Washington over remarks suggesting that American soldiers would return home once Iran is defeated.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Araghchi responded to comments by Yechiel Leiter, who said in a November 19 interview with Newsmax: "You get American soldiers back to their families here when Iran is defeated."

Reacting to the statement, the Iranian foreign minister wrote sarcastically: "We did not know that the Israeli Ambassador to Washington was the Commander-in-Chief of the US Military."