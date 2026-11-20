TEHRAN– A member of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has called for the complete withdrawal of US forces from West Asia, saying Washington should return to its own geographical region, 12,000 kilometers away.

Brigadier General Mohammad Esmaeil Kowsari made the remarks in an interview with Mehr News Agency, describing the United States as increasingly confused and at a loss over how to deal with Iran.

He said Washington had repeatedly shifted its position, alternating between threats of military action, calls to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, threats against Iran's nuclear facilities, and proposals for economic and land, air and sea blockades.

Kowsari stressed that Iran had managed the country through more than four decades of sanctions and economic pressure, demonstrating its ability to withstand external restrictions and maintain its national capabilities.

The lawmaker also referred to the US military experience in Afghanistan and Iraq, saying Washington had previously suffered significant setbacks in the region and that the US military was familiar with Iran's capabilities.

He argued that the United States had faced setbacks on political, military and social fronts, adding that Washington's current approach reflected its inability to determine an effective course of action toward Iran.

Kowsari emphasized the importance of preserving national unity and cohesion, calling for greater cooperation among regional countries to establish an independent and integrated West Asia free from external military intervention.

He concluded that the countries of the region should work together to safeguard their independence and build a framework for regional unity.

