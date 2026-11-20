TEHRAN– Peter Kuznick, Professor of History and Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, says the war on Iran carries an unacceptable risk of nuclear escalation.

The arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt in the West Asia region has brought the number of U.S. aircraft carriers operating in the region to three, as tensions continue to rise over the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Tehran has warned that it would not necessarily wait for Washington to launch another attack before responding. The latest developments come amid mixed signals from the Trump administration. U.S. President Donald Trump has told advisers that he may hold off on further strikes if Iran and Yemen’s Ansarullah do not engage in new provocations. The combination of a reinforced U.S. military presence and uncertainty over Washington’s next move has left the prospects for de-escalation unclear.

Against this backdrop, concerns over the risk of a wider conflict—and its potential nuclear consequences—have taken on renewed urgency. In an interview with Mehr News Agency, American historian and American University professor Peter Kuznick warned that even the possibility of a U.S. or Israeli nuclear strike against Iran represents an unacceptable risk. He stressed that the war could have far-reaching implications beyond the regional military balance, undermining the credibility of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime, exposing the limits of U.S. military power and underscoring the need for a collective security framework in West Asia.

The full text of the interview is as follows,

The risk of nuclear escalation

in your recent writings, you have warned that the war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel could create a serious risk of nuclear escalation. How close do you believe the current confrontation has brought the region and the international community to that threshold? What diplomatic steps could prevent it?

These are the crucial questions. Even a slight chance that the U.S. or Israel could use a nuclear weapon against Iran is an unacceptable risk and must be taken seriously and prevented. Unfortunately, there is more than a slight risk right now. The Republicans’ shellacking in last week’s election could play either way. It could make Trump more desperate and unhinged or it could make him aware of how unpopular this war is and that escalation would be met with universal outrage. That might not be enough to deter a pathological narcissist like Trump, especially when we know there have been discussions in Trump’s circle of using nuclear weapons. Right now, Trump is trying to change the subject and make light of the war. His pulling Vance out of negotiations and having him focus on Democratic “corruption” is emblematic of this messaging. But we all know that Trump can change on a dime and reverse himself. The reports are that he has been in a rage since the humiliating midterm defeat and his pathetically low approval ratings keep shrinking. As I said in the latest Al Jazeera article that Ivana Nikolic Hughes and I wrote, I am certain that historians will rate Trump as the worst president in American history and deservedly so. But what worries me even more at the moment is what Netanyahu and the Israelis might do. To them, an Iranian nuclear program represents an existential threat. Israeli intelligence reports that alleged Iranian nuclear activity seems to be occurring at “PickAxe” Mountain under 300 feet of granite. Neither the U.S. nor Israel has conventional weapons that can penetrate that deep, which is why I fear that they might use one or more nuclear weapons. To make matters worse, more and more Iranians have been saying that in the aftermath of two recent waves of Israeli/U.S. attacks on Iran, Iran needs nuclear weapons to deter further attacks. I understand that logic, but given Trump’s obsession with stopping Iran from acquiring a bomb and Israeli statements about “never again” and a nuclear Iran’s existential threat, it creates a dangerously combustible mix in which any action by the U.S. and Israel is possible. The fact that Trump’s closest advisors—Stephen Miller, Pete Hegseth, Sebastian Gorka, Elbridge Colby, Brad Cooper, Marco Rubio—are all perversely hawkish in their views and the Israel is keep egging Trump on, I worry that such mad behavior is possible.

So far as diplomatic steps, I drafted a letter to Pope Leo XIV urging him to use his unique moral authority as an outspoken opponent of war and proponent of nuclear abolition to call an emergency summit, minimally of Putin, Xi, and Trump, to get us off this path of war and potential nuclear war. That letter is up on the Nuclear Insanity Substack and has been endorsed by close to 250 very influential people around the world as well as hundreds of others. The Pope has joined many experts in warning that talk of nuclear weapons use has been increasing at an alarming rate. Former DNI Tulsi Gabbard warned 18 months ago that we are closer to nuclear annihilation than we have ever been. It’s gotten much, much worse since then. The new piece that Ivana and I have on Al Jazeera calls for Putin, Xi, and Trump to do what Reagan and Gorbachev came so close to achieving at Reykjavik 40 years ago and rid the world of nuclear weapons in three stages over a 12-year period. All three leaders have at time recognized the madness of trying to defend their countries with weapons that will effectively end all large life on our planet if they were ever used. We now know that the threshold for causing nuclear winter is much lower than scientists thought in the 1980s. We also know that the Global South—the BRICS, SCO, African Union, and others—are pushing for a new global order based on peaceful growth and development. So we are trying to rally global forces to pressure the superpowers to find a new direction by ending the Southwest Asia and Ukraine wars and beginning the process of finding peaceful alternatives. It is time to reembrace diplomacy and reject war as a way of resolving differences. But the people of the planet, many of whom still live in poverty and backwardness, must make their voices heard to pressure the “leaders” to reverse course.

Israel's nuclear arsenal and regional security

You have said that the Middle East should become a zone free of weapons of mass destruction. How does Israel's undeclared nuclear arsenal affect the regional balance of power and the security calculations of other countries? Do you believe the international community applies consistent standards to nuclear non-proliferation in the Middle East?

We estimate that Israel has between 90 and 250 nuclear weapons, which it will not relinquish as long as it believes its security is threatened. Despite its longstanding reprehensible and cruel treatment of Palestinians, it was once a respected and admired nation. Now, in the aftermath of its genocide in Gaza and unbridled militarism, it is the most despised country in the world. The more isolated Israel has become, the more it has moved to the right. It has long been governed by far-right extremists who are adamantly opposed to both a one-state and a two-state solution. U.S. support for Israel was a big issue in the U.S. midterms. The Biden-Harris administration’s support for the Gaza slaughter had been a major issue in Trump’s 2024 election. Trump has proven to be even worse than Biden. But the American people have seen enough and AIPAC support for candidates was more of a detriment than a help in the midterms. Without undeviating U.S. support, financially, militarily, and diplomatically, Israel will likely find itself even more isolated. But not only will U.S. support for Israel slide, the overall U.S. role in the region will also change as its bases and alliances have come under attack. The largely corrupt [Persian] Gulf leaders, who have long assumed they benefitted from U.S. protection are being forced to reconsider whether housing U.S. military bases and tying themselves to the U.S. gives them greater security or it makes them bigger targets. Also much of the U.S. military infrastructure has been destroyed and will cost many billions of dollars to replace. So the Israelis will have to make a choice—either live in perpetual hostility to their neighbors or learn to live together peacefully. If the former, they will retain their nuclear arsenal and hide behind it. If the latter, after years of trust-building, they can rethink their dependence on nuclear weapons.

Israel is one of four nuclear powers and five countries in total that are outside the NPT, but it is the only country outside the NPT in what used to be called the “Middle East.” Its official stance on possessing nuclear weapons is ambiguity, but everyone knows it has had them for decades. Western powers, led by the U.S., have shielded Israel from greater scrutiny and sanctions. So, yes, there is a clear double standard where Israel’s interests and nuclear policy are concerned.

Iran, which is a party to the NPT and had allowed IAEA monitoring until the June bombing of its nuclear facilities, has been hit with severe sanctions as well as bombings and assassinations for enriching uranium, despite the fact that it is permitted to do so under the NPT. Such double standards and hypocrisy have not gone unnoticed in much of the world.

The historical pattern of U.S. military interventions

Drawing on your research into the history of American foreign policy, what historical patterns do you see in Washington's decision to enter the current confrontation with Iran? To what extent does this war reflect the recurring assumption that military superiority can produce political outcomes, despite the experiences of previous U.S. interventions?

The U.S. has long viewed Southwest Asia as crucial to U.S. national security and has happily climbed into bed with reactionary dictators who allowed the U.S. to exploit the region’s oil resources. It has been willing to use force where necessary to keep these leaders in power and to block more progressive leaders from challenging them. Perhaps the most egregious case is what the CIA did to Iran in 1953 when it overthrew Mohammad Mossadeq, despite the fact that he was enormously popular both inside and outside Iran. He had been Time Magazine man of the year in 1951 and the U.S. ambassador said he had the support of between 95 and 98 percent of the Iranian people. But he committed the cardinal sin—thinking the Iranian people and not the British oil companies had a right to the proceeds from selling Iranian oil. When Iran nationalized the oil industry, the CIA overthrew Mossadeq and installed the Shah, who ruled with an iron fist and brutal SAVAK until 1979. This made a mockery of U.S. claims to support democracy. U.S. oil companies soon had 40 percent of the Iranian market. So the overthrow of the repressive and despised Shah, whom Jimmy Carter proclaimed his dear friend, declaring at the infamous New Year’s Eve dinner, “There is no leader with whom I have a deeper sense of personal gratitude and personal friendship,” should not have come as a big surprise. The U.S. has maintained its hostile stance toward Iran ever since, although there were times, such as in the 1980s during what became known here as the “Iran-Contra Scandal,” when it was willing to sell Iran arms to procure cash for its Central American war criminal allies.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has constructed a regional strategy around alliances with Israel and Saudi Arabia, while maintaining ties to others in the region. In 1944, Franklin Roosevelt informed British Ambassador Lord Halifax that Saudi oil would belong to the U.S. Iranian oil would belong to the Brits, and Iraqi and Kuwaiti oil would belong to both. The U.S. policy has long revolved around controlling regional oil supplies. We saw that in the Carter Doctrine in 1980, the 1990-91 [Persian] Gulf War, the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the 2009 overthrow of Gaddafi in Libya, and other actions. Since 2011, the U.S. has tried to pivot toward Asia, but it keeps getting sucked back in the [Persian] Gulf region.

The U.S. hasn’t won a major war since World War II and, as important and necessary as stopping Hitler was, even that victory is suspect when we see militaristic and conservative Germany leading the rearmament of Europe and right-wing Japan leading the rearmament of Asia. What has become clear, however, is that war is obsolete in the modern era of drones, robotics, artificial intelligence, and asymmetric warfare. After almost five years of war, Russia has still not been able to seize control of the Donbas and after nine months, the U.S. has not been ale to defeat Iran, despite Trump’s nonsensical claims to the contrary. The Russians could do to Kiev and the U.S. could do to Tehran what the Israelis did to Gaza—reduce them to rubble. But the world would be so outraged by such horrific behavior and it would open the door to a future so bleak that our planet would likely not survive. So the two most powerful nations on the planet have not been able to force weaker nations to give in to their demands. In the nuclear age especially, war is not only obsolete; it is insanely dangerous. It’s time we give diplomacy a try.



The limits of military power and the possibility of a political settlement

The United States has invested enormous military and financial resources in wars across different regions, often without achieving its stated political objectives. What does the current war reveal about the limits of U.S. military power? Can Washington find a way to end the war without further escalation?

As I just wrote, war should be obsolete as a means of gaining objectives in the 21st century. Prime Minister Modi often says that this is not a time of war. He means it should not be a time of war. Pope Leo agrees. China has avoided war since 1979. Jimmy Carter said in 2019 that the U.S. had constantly been at war. He said the U.S. is the greatest warmonger in history, claiming that in its 242-year history, it had only known 16 years when it wasn’t at war. It had wasted trillions of dollars on its forever wars—money that could have been spent improving life for the American people. Americans, like people the world over, want to see investment in the things that make life worth living—education, nutrition, housing, health care, research, clean energy—not in the things that make warfare more lethal. The global rearmament is obscene as is the nuclear modernization and expansion.

The question really is can Trump end the war without further escalation and no one knows the answer to that. His attention span is very limited. He expected a quick victory like the high he got in kidnapping the Maduros. The Iranians had a say in the matter and they were ready for the U.S. and Israel this time. They have their foot on Trump’s neck and they’re not letting him go. They deserve a lot of credit for Trump’s devastating defeat in the midterms. So Trump three options: he can escalate or he can prolong the current stalemate or he can accept defeat. In the latter case, he can walk away and claim victory as he has been doing. Everyone will know it’s a lie, but Trump always lies and may not care. He is under pressure from his own party to act. Some are condemning him for not having acted even more forcefully, but others acknowledge the war’s unpopularity and Trump’s betrayal of his own promises to his MAGA base. In any case, the war’s lifespan should be abbreviated. The Democrats know that they have to act quickly and decisively on several fronts in January or the public will turn against them too. A top priority will be cutting off the funding for the war. That doesn’t mean that Trump will end it quickly. He has funds he can use to keep it going. But doing so in the fact of bipartisan opposition and overwhelming public sentiment will guarantee another lopsided Republican defeat in 2028, the end of the MAGA movement, and the possible suicide of the Republican Party. It was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Trump-friendly Republican, who described the midterms as a “near extinction” event for the Republican Party. If the U.S. simply walks away and declares victory, it will be a major win for the Iranian people, but they will not get the sanctions relief, frozen funds, reparations, end to regional wars, or other things they rightfully seek. The U.S. may largely withdraw from the region and Iran will become a much more powerful force on the world stage. I hope Iran will seize the victory and work with other regional states for a broadly inclusive regional peace and reconstruction effort that will, hopefully some day, include a transformed Israel ready for a Palestinian state and living harmoniously with its neighbors in a nuclear free Middle East. I know we are nowhere near that now.

The consequences for the international nuclear order

How could the Iran war affect the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and the credibility of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)? Could the perception that countries without nuclear weapons remain vulnerable to military attacks increase incentives for nuclear proliferation?

The impact of the U.S./Israeli war with Iran on the NPT could prove to be devastating. Being an NPT member was supposed to provide some security against being attacked by a nuclear power. But that clearly hasn’t worked and this is not the first time. NPT member countries have been attacked repeatedly by the U.S. Russia invaded NPT member Ukraine, which had given up its stockpile of Russian-built nuclear weapons. Iraq and Libya also gave up their weapons of mass destruction before being invaded and having their leaders killed. Much of the world is already fed up with the privileged status of the original five nuclear powers who have refused to abide by Article 6 of the NPT charter that required them to have given up their nuclear weapons long ago. 73 percent of South Koreans told pollsters they wanted their government to have its own nuclear weapons. Polish President Nawrocki said Poland needs its own nuclear weapons. Ukraine’s Zelensky said either let Ukraine join NATO or give it its own nuclear weapons. Others have similarly called for nuclear weapons. France has discussed extending a nuclear umbrella over Europe. North Korea said that Sadaam Hussein’s big mistake was not having nuclear weapons. If it had, it argued, the U.S. wouldn’t have been able to invade. North Korea has taken that lesson to heart when it comes to the U.S. and South Korea.

However, enriching to 60 percent without developing a nuclear weapon backfired on Iran. It made it more of a target not less. In Iran’s case, neither complying with the NPT nor engaging in good-faith diplomacy safeguarded it from an attack by two nuclear weapons states. So other states may question the benefits of NPT membership. Another consideration is that allowing IAEA inspections and transparency in general might also make it easier for hostile states to target facilities in adversarial, though NPT-compliant, countries.

So while countries may feel that they need a nuclear deterrent to stop an attack by an aggressive hostile nation like the U.S. or by one feeling that actions taken by others were putting it in jeopardy like Russia, engaging in the process of enriching uranium or conducting other kinds of research would just as easily make the NPT-compliant country a bigger target. In other words, while having a bomb might provide a country with added security, being suspected of building a bomb would make it more vulnerable. In Iran’s case, Ayatollah Khamenei had declared a fatwa against building a bomb; the CIA assessed that Iran had abandoned its nuclear weapons program in 2003; the IAEA reported that Iran was fully compliant under the terms of the JCPOA; Iran’s post-JCPOA enrichment was allowed under the terms of the NPT; and there was no evidence that Iran had intentions of building a bomb, yet Iran was illegally bombed by one acknowledged nuclear state and one unacknowledged nuclear state. This has made planet Earth a much more dangerous and lawless place and there will be a special place in Hell reserved for Donald Trump and Bibi Netanyahu. Iran must loudly and convincingly announce that it will never develop a nuclear weapon in the future or else it may give its enemies the excuse they seek to finish the job with nuclear weapons.

The humanitarian and historical consequences of the war

Beyond its immediate military and political consequences, what long-term effects could the war have on civilian populations and the future of the Middle East? What lessons should policymakers draw from the history of Hiroshima and Nagasaki when considering the consequences of expanding military confrontation in the nuclear age?

When I contemplate the need for all the Middle East regional countries to get on the same page and work together peacefully going forward, the fragility of alliances and the universal vulnerability jumps out at me and I hope at everyone in the region. Iran has the power to wreak enormous damage throughout the region. The Houthis have shown what they can do to Saudi Arabia. Israel, with U.S. backing, has inflicted widespread suffering in Iran. Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant represents a terrifyingly vulnerable target as does Israel’s Dimona nuclear complex. The U.S. threatened to destroy Iran’s essential infrastructure and Iran made similar threats to the [Persian] Gulf states. Iran has threatened to strike desalination throughout the region. According to one estimate, Qatar depends on desalination for 99 percent of its drinking water from desalination; Bahrain and Kuwait get 90 percent; Oman gets 86 percent; the Saudis get 70 percent, and Israel gets 70-80 percent. Destruction of the desalination system makes the region uninhabitable. That doesn’t even mention the nuclear threats by the U.S. and Israel. So the nations of that region must learn to live together in peace and harmony because the alternative is simply unthinkable. I hope the war has made everyone aware of how vulnerable they are and how much their existence depends on the goodwill of everyone else in the region. They also need to work together to plan a future that does not depend on fossil fuel extraction or maintaining the inordinate regional gap between rich and poor.

So I envision a Middle East with close economic ties to Russia, China, the Global South, and the West that unites around a unified development strategy. First the Brits and then the Americans have used a divide and conquer strategy to maintain control. It is time for a different approach—what the Russians refer to as “indivisible security” and the Chinese refer to as “win-win.”

As Tulsi Gabbard noted in the June 10, 2025 video she released from Hiroshima warning that the world is closer to nuclear annihilation than it has ever been, the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima was primitive compared to the weapons we possess today. Yet it still flattened an area extending almost two miles in every direction and killed tens of thousands of people. In fact, the effects of radiation are still killing people today more than 81 years later. Today’s weapons are more accurate, efficient, and lethal. Not only should Iran not have them; no one should have them. I hope that the meeting of presidents Putin, Xi, and Trump will turn this week’s Shenzen meeting into Reykjavik 2.0 and finish what Reagan and Gorbachev started in 1986—eliminating all nuclear weapons.