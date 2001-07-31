Iran Deaf Wrestlers Take Top Title of Olympic Games

ROME The deaf's national freestyle wrestling team of Iran won the crown of 19th Olympic Games on Monday.

During the competitions which were held with the participation of 67 wrestlers from 11 countries, the Iranian wrestlers succeeded in taking four gold, three silver, and one bronze medals, collecting 75 points.

The national freestyle wrestling team of Turkey bagged 58 points by winning two golds and bronze to finish runner-up while two silvers and two bronzes were enough for the Russian team to get 56 points and rank third.

The fourth to sixth titles went to the teams of the U.S., Ukraine, and Uzbekistan respectively.

(IRNA)