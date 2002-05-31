Italian Agricultural Delegation Assesses Kurdestan's Potentials

SANANDAJ -- An Italian agricultural delegation visiting Kurdestan Province conferred with officials of the Agricultural Jihad Department.

The three-member delegation is in the province to work out joint agreements in production and export of agricultural products as well as investing in the agriculture sector.

At the meeting, Head of Kurdestan Province Agricultural Jihad Department Gholamreza Amiri referred to the province's potentials in sector and underlined the need for foreign investment in agricultural projects.

Amiri added, "Kurdestan Province has special capacities compared to other provinces in the agricultural sector, particularly in the production of strawberries." Director general of the palm department of agricultural jihad ministry, Ardavan Nosoudi referred to the agricultural sector of the province as a favorable field for Italian investment.

He added, "Once the delegation meets farmers and studies the potentials of the agricultural sector, it will proceed with production and export, if they choose to make investment." Nosoudi said that Italy intends to invest two million euros on agricultural project in four Iranian provinces of Kurdestan, Khuzestan, Fars and Golestan.

He told IRNA here Wednesday that the Italian agricultural delegation will invest in the agricultural sector in the four provinces, if assessments are positive.

He added that currently Italy is interested in investing in production of strawberries and dates in Kurdestan and Khuzestan Provinces respectively.

The Italian delegation, he said, is committed to increasing investment in the four provinces as well as in other regions in case of proper turnover.