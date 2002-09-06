Iran Successfully Testfires Surface-to-Surface Fateh Missile

TEHRAN -- Iran has successfully testfired a solid-fuelled surface-to-surface missile, the Head of the Defense Ministry's Aerospace Industry Organization, Ahmad Vahid, said here Friday.

Vahid said the missile, baptized Fateh A-110 (Conqueror A-110), is "the latest achievement" of the country's defense industry, since it "is based on indigenous know-how in design and production".

Iran also tested its ultra-modern control systems during the implementation of this project, he said, adding "given the missile's precision, we can definitely announce that Fateh A-110 is among the most precise surface-to-surface missiles in the world".

Vahid stressed Iran's strategies for "peaceful" and "defensive" use of the space, saying a line will be launched soon at the Aerospace Industry Organization for mass production of Fateh missiles.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, as the biggest victim of missiles over the past three decades, is only after establishing a deterrent force against future threats and crises," Vahid said. "At a time when big powers are pursuing a policy of undermining national security (of other countries) ... regional countries must make use of their indigenous capabilities to establish security around themselves."

Iran is pursuing plans to bolster its indigenous defensive capabilities.

The country has succeeded to produce its own version of a transport plane, a combat helicopter, a submarine and a warship as well as Shahab missile.

It has successfully test-fired an armor-piercing anti-tank missile capable of destroying the most sophisticated armored equipment.