BELGRADE -- President of the Croatian Chamber of Economy Nadan Vidosevic in Zagreb on Friday called for the expansion of Iran-Croatia economic ties.

Vidosevic, speaking in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Zagreb Ja'far Shamsian, urged Tehran and Zagreb to boost mutual cooperation in areas such as energy, chemical industry, ship-building, food industry and oil and gas exploration projects.

He further extended an invitation to his Iranian counterpart Alinaqi Khamoushi to visit Croatia, IRNA reported.

Shamsian, for his part, recalled the potentials and areas on which Tehran and Zagreb can diversify mutual cooperation, and highlighted the need that the two countries boost bilateral trade and economic relations.

He also said the recent visit by an Iranian trade delegation to Croatia, and the fourth meeting of Iran-Croatia Joint Economic Commission manifested a mutual resolve to further develop mutual trade and economic bonds.