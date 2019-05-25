“Everywhere for Everyone” on display in Paris

An exhibition of photos of Iran’s recent flood under the title “Everywhere for Everyone” opens at the venue of Iran's cultural attache office in Paris on Saturday. The opening ceremony was attended by Iran's ambassador to France Bahram Qasemi, Iran's cultural attache to Paris Jamal Kamyab and photojournalist Michel Setboun who shoot over 45,000 photos of 1979 Islamic Revolution.
A collection of photos depicting people and the Iranian Red Crescent in the flood-stricken regions helping victims of the devastation that occurred in the provinces of Golestan, Lorestan and Khuzestan showcased previously at the pavilion of Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation at the Cannes Film Festival from May 22 to 24
