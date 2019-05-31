About us
Sun June 2, 2019
Fri 31, May
Photo: Hamid vakili, Majid Haghdoust, Maryam Kamyab
International Quds Day rallies across Iran
TEHRAN– High ranking officials with millions of Iranian people across the country took to the streets on Friday to mark International Quds Day on the last Friday of Holy Ramadan.
