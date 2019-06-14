Photographs show how life goes on in Iran’s Uraman village
Photos offer a glimpse of everyday life in Uraman village of Iran’s Kurdistan province,
The village is characterized by a juicy history and a scenic mountainous nature. People in the area are somewhat self-sufficient in making their needed goods.
Their important sources of income derives from making various handicrafts, animal breeding, agriculture and working as porters importing goods from neighboring Iraq.
The people of Uraman have a great tendency towards music and traditional dances that come from their cheerful and joyful temper. They are also hospitable, sympathetic, intimate yet very hardworking.
