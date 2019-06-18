Breadwinner women in Uraman

In our country the number of breadwinner women is on the rise. Breadwinner women, are the heads of household either because they are widowed, divorced or left by their husband. Based on the statistics breadwinner women and their families constitute a 5-million population. Men, mostly in rural areas, are more prone to lose their lives or sustain life-limiting injuries, as they travel more and do more difficult jobs. And that’s why women become the primary source of economic support for themselves and their families by either setting up small enterprises, making handicrafts, or livestock breeding. In Uraman District in Sarvabad County, the population stands at 10,000. Some 300 breadwinning women are living in the region.
