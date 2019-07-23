Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation provides financial stability in Charmahl and Bakhtiari province
Close to southwest Iran, in Charmahl and Bakhtiari province, almost 530 kilometers from the Iranian capital of Tehran, there are rich nature and culture around the rural remote landscapes of Chelgerd city, the center of Koohrang Country.
Although the roaring Koohrang river – the source of Karoon and ZayandeRood rivers, two significant rivers of Iran – flows the ZardKooh mountain range, there are still devastating result of impracticable roads. Some residents struggle with the high cost of the living.
The governmental organization – Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation – is one of the organizations which provide support to these deprived regions to give the resident financial stability.
Some of these supports include founding to enrich the farming and cattle breeding which is the main occupation of the Bakhtiari resident of Koohrang City.
