Bakhtiari region

Located in Chaharmahal va Bakhtiari Province, Koohrang city and adjacent villages is one the most beautiful regions of Iran with its intact nature.
Most of its residents are from Bakhtiari tribe boasting ancient rich culture living as nomads in foothills and beside rivers. The nomads of this region are known for producing meat, dairy, wool and handicrafts. Bakhtiari tribe has several rituals for death anniversary, wedding ceremony. The region hosts different large rivers like Karoon and Zayandehroud, which create several forests and pastures in the region.
However, the residents at the region face depravity due to impracticable and inappropriate roads to meet their needs in providing water and electricity.
