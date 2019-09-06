‘Hosseini infants’ ceremony held nationwide

TEHRAN - Many mothers across the country gathered on Friday, holding their infants to mark ‘Hosseini infants’ ceremony in commemoration of Ali Asghar (AS), the six-month-old baby boy of Imam Hussein (AS), who was the youngest person martyred in the Battle of Karbala.
The ceremony was held in 2003 for the first time in Tehran, but since then mourners have been congregating every year on the first Friday of the mourning month of Muharram (this year falling on September 1-September 29) nationwide and also throughout the world in over 40 countries including Iraq, Pakistan, Bahrain, India, and Turkey.
