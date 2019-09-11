Attraction of Imam Hussein (AS) is indescribable, undeniable
The lunar month of Muharram comes again with a great deal of sadness over the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and 72 of his loyal companions. During the first ten days of the month, which falls from Sept. 1 to 10 this year, each neighborhood across Iran sets up its own establishment to hold ceremonial processions. But the core meaning of Muharram is beyond such mere bereavement and commemoration of the past. Commemoration of Ashura is a tribute to truth and justice and condemnation of tyranny anytime and anywhere.
