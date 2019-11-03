Climate march; largest protest in Montreal’s history
TEHRAN – Thousands of climate protesters pour onto the streets of Montreal, Canada, in September 27, 2019.
Called the largest protest in the city’s history, the rally was led by a 16-year-old Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg, who called on all the workers, unions, community groups and students to attend a one-day strike to highlight the existential threat climate change poses to citizens and the economy, with a motto of “our house is on fire”.
Leave a Comment