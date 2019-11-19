Paris photo exhibit commemorates Abbas Kiarostami

Parisians visit an exhibition of photos underway at the Gallery 21 in the French capital on November 18, 2019 to commemorate the legendary Iranian filmmaker and photographer Abbas Kiarostami.
The collection was built by a group of Iranian photographers inspired by poems from Kiarostami’s book “Wind and Leaf”
The exhibit, which also takes its title from the book, will be running until November 23.
Photographer Babak Borzuyeh is the curator of the exhibit, which is being organized by Sheednegar Academy in Tehran in collaboration with the Farabi Cinema Foundation.
