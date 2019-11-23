Meet Iranian farmers who harvest ‘red gold’

A photo collection depicts Iranian farmers and workers who have launched a harvesting campaign of saffron in Khorasan region, northwest Iran, November 20, 2019.
They usually reap the harvest during October and November and mostly around dawn to ensure the highest quality.
Often referred to as the “red gold”, saffron is the world’s most expensive spice that is obtained from the stigmas of the Crocus flower. The golden-colored stigmas are dried and used as a spice to flavor foods and as a dye to color foods and other products.
