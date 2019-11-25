Manifestation of support for security and order

A huge number of people in Tehran held a massive rally in central Tehran to affirm their support for national security and order. The rally followed one week after rioters, that some of them were linked to violent groups such as MKO and PJAK, derailed peaceful protests against increase in petrol prices by attacking security forces with guns and burning gas stations. Marchers in Tehran also condemned certain foreign countries which expressed support for unrest in certain cities in Iran.
