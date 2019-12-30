Mon 30, December

Photo: Majid Asgaripour

Dey 9 epic marked in Tehran’s Imam Hussein Square

People from all walks of life gathered in Tehran’s Imam Hussein Square as well as in centers of other cities to celebrate the Dey 9 epic, which marks an end to the 2009 post presidential election unrest.

