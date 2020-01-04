About us
Sat January 4, 2020
Sat 4, January
Photo: Leader.ir
Leader's visit to family of martyr Gen. Soleimani
TEHRAN – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid a visit to the bereaved family of IRGC Commander of Quds Force Gen. ًQasem Soleimani, who was martyred in US airstrikes in Baghdad on Friday.
