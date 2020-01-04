Sat 4, January

Photo: Leader.ir

Leader's visit to family of martyr Gen. Soleimani

TEHRAN – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid a visit to the bereaved family of IRGC Commander of Quds Force Gen. ًQasem Soleimani, who was martyred in US airstrikes in Baghdad on Friday.

Leader's visit to family of martyr Gen. Soleimani Leader's visit to family of martyr Gen. Soleimani Leader's visit to family of martyr Gen. Soleimani Leader's visit to family of martyr Gen. Soleimani Leader's visit to family of martyr Gen. Soleimani Leader's visit to family of martyr Gen. Soleimani Leader's visit to family of martyr Gen. Soleimani Leader's visit to family of martyr Gen. Soleimani Leader's visit to family of martyr Gen. Soleimani Leader's visit to family of martyr Gen. Soleimani Leader's visit to family of martyr Gen. Soleimani Leader's visit to family of martyr Gen. Soleimani

Leave a Comment

4 + 2 =