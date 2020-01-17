Fri 17, January

People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution 

People from all walks of life took to the streets across Iran to once again pledge their allegiance to the causes of the Islamic Revolution, the martyrs, Vilayat-e Faqih and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Jan. 17.

People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution  People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution 

Leave a Comment

2 + 9 =