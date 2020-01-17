About us
Fri January 17, 2020
People renew allegiance to Islamic Revolution
People from all walks of life took to the streets across Iran to once again pledge their allegiance to the causes of the Islamic Revolution, the martyrs, Vilayat-e Faqih and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Jan. 17.
