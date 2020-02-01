Leader visits Imam Khomeini shrine, attends graveyard of martyrs
On the first day of the ten-day dawn marking the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei visited the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also attended the graves of martyrs Ayatollah Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti, Mohammad-Ali Rajaee, Mohammad-Javad Bahonar, and also the martyrs of the Seventh of Tir incident at Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in southern Tehran.
Ayatollah Khamenei also attended the graveyard of the martyrs and prayed for the dignity of the Iranian nation.
