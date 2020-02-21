Top Iranian officials cast votes in early hours of election day
Tens of senior Iranian officials cast their ballots in early hours on Friday, an election day in the county to pick their candidates both for the 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts on February 21, 2020.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dropped his vote into a polling box at the country’s election headquarter in Tehran. Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani voted in the city of Qom. Judiciary Chief Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri, Secretary of Guardian Council Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, and Expediency Council Chairman Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani were among other top officials voted during early hours of the day.
