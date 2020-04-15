In loving memory of mother

Every year in April, an Iranian general practitioner sets up a festival of colorful tulips in northwest Tehran in the memory of his beloved mother who was very interested in flowers, plants and nature.
Hooman Ardabili, who is in his early 40s, decided to plant tulips in their neighborhood to keep his departed mother’s memory alive.
He increases the number of tulips every year. In Nowruz 2017, he planted 120,000 tulips while his project started by planting 230,000 tulip onions this year.
