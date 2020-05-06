Discover a paradise of migratory birds in the heart of barrenness!
A photo collection depicts various bird species, both native and migratory ones, remaining and nesting across Howz-e Marreh, a seasonal wetland surrounded by barren plains of Qom province, central Iran, May 5, 2020. Now covering an area of 10,000 ha, thanks to recent downpours, the wetland is nearing another, named Howz-e Soltan Lake.
However, the water levels of the two are continuously fluctuating; in autumn and winter, when there are heavy rainfalls, they seem very sprawling, far different from what it looks during the spring and summer.
Named after a neighboring hill, Howz-e Marreh is a refuge for rare bird species as well. It is also a heaven for birdwatchers, nature lovers, and eco-traveling enthusiasts.
